Fire Dangers Continue Across The Lake Region And Statewide

Fire danger remains at a very high level around the lake area.

Mid-County personnel responded Monday afternoon to the Mount Horeb area to take care of business after some 60-acres went up in flames.

“It actually jumped Mount Horeb Rd. once, but fortunately we knew what was going to happen with this wind, so we actually bought extra crews in. So we were able to respond with a bunch and we ended up sending a few more trucks.”

There were two more calls to the same area overnight into Tuesday morning…one for a rekindle and the other dealing with a burning tree that fell onto the roadway.

Frandsen also says the prolonged dry spell combined with windy conditions and low humidity needs to come to an end.

“We’re doing rain dances and yeah, talking to the weather gods and everything we can think of around here to get the rain here.”

It might be working…rain is in the forecast for the overnight hours tonight.