Free Online Training Could Be Available For Rural Middle School Teachers In Missouri

A team of researchers at the University of Missouri’s College of Education and Human Development are working to provide free online training and coaching on how to deal with middle school mayhem.

The nearly $4,000,000 grant will utilize the CHAMPS program which is widely used across the country for the past 30 years and be available to 110 participating middle school teachers in rural Missouri.

The project is an extension of the group’s previous study which is designed to help teachers minimize the number of disruptions and de-escalate situations before they can really get serious.