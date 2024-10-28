Fire Destroys Turkey Barn in Tuscumbia

A turkey barn in the Tuscumbia area is destroyed by fire.

Tuscumbia fire personnel responded to the turkey barn at 72 Catfish Road a little after 8:00 Saturday morning and, upon arrival, discovered the barn fully engulfed and the roof already collapsed.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Eldon, Moreau and Brumley along with the Miller County Ambulance District and the 9-1-1 center.

There were no injuries reported and no cause of the fire released. It’s unknown if the barn was occupied.