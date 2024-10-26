Fire Destroys Lincoln Area Bar and Grill

A popular bar and grill in the Lincoln area is deemed a total loss after firefighters respond to the location on Ridgeway Avenue twice in a 24 hour period.

The Lakeview Heights Fire District responded the first time Wednesday afternoon to Katt’s Place and reported a “good save” despite heavy smoke damage to the building and fire damage mainly to the front room and bar area.

Unfortunately, personnel responded a second time early Thursday morning and weren’t able to save the structure.

Providing mutual aid to Lakeview Fire were personnel from the Cole Camp and Stover rural departments along with the Lincoln Fire Department, Benton County 9-1-1, Cole Camp E-M-S and Como Electric.