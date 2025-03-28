Two from St. Louis Nabbed by Highway Patrol for Outstanding Camden County Warrants

A couple people from St. Louis, both with an outstanding warrant out of Camden County, are picked up late Thursday night by the highway patrol in Miller County.

The highway patrol report indicates that 54-year-old Karla Rebello had been wanted on her warrant for failing to appear in court on a felony charge of passing a bad check.

The report also indicates that 65-year-old William Rebello had been wanted on his warrant for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of speeding.

Both of the Rebello’s were taken to the Camden County Jail and have bonded out.