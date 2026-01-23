Firefighters Respond to Possible Electrical Fire at Dollar General in Laurie

Some tense moments Thursday evening at the Dollar General near Highway-RA in Laurie when Gravois fire personnel received the initial call reporting a strong odor of a possible electrical fire.

Chief Dustin Hancock says employees were able to evacuate the store before help arrived which included personnel from the Sunrise Beach Fire District and Laurie Police Department.

Investigation at the scene determined a faulty HVAC unit was the problem and the store was turned back over with no damage or injuries being reported.