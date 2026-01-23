Sat. Jan 24th, 2026

 

Hundreds Affected by Early-Morning Power Failure Near Eldon

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, January 23rd, 2026

Possible downed power lines may have been the cause as hundreds in the area between Eldon and Barnett likely woke up to no power on Friday (Jan. 23).

Ameren-Missouri reports that the outage started at 5:51-AM and had an estimated restoral time of around 10:30-AM.

The outage affected 425 customers.

As of 11AM across the lake, there were still intermittent power issues….residents in Barnett are still having service issues with Ameren. Also COMO Electric was reporting a handful of outages across Benton and Morgan Counties. There were no outages reported by Evergy.

 

Outage Maps:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

 

 

Reporter Mike Anthony