Five Injured, Pending DWI Charges Following Accident in Camden County

A three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon which tied up traffic along U.S. 54 west of Camdenton sends five people to the hospital and results in pending DWI charges against a 54-year-old from Camdenton.

The highway patrol says a BMW driven by the Camdenton mam pulled onto 54 and into the path of a westbound vehicle hitting each other head-on. One of those vehicles then crossed over the center out of control hitting another vehicle also head on.

Two people were seriously hurt…one flown to University Hospital…while three others…including the driver of the BMW…suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW also faces two pending counts each of DWI-serious injury and DWI-physical injury as well as driving revoked and other traffic related offenses.