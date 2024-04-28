Flood Watch In Effect Across Portions Of The Lake Region

fbpx

A Flood Watch has been issued from Saturday 7pm-Sunday 12pm.

Additional storms this weekend will bring efficient rainfall rates to the area.

This may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams & other low-lying areas. #kswx #mowx

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
  areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the
  following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian,
  Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Morgan,
  Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Due to excessive rainfall over the region in the past 24 to
    48 hours, the additional expected rainfall will lead to
    additional flooding.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Reporter John Rogger