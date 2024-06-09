Flood Warning In Effect For Portions Of The Lake Area

Numerous rounds of thunderstorms overnight have prompted Flood Warnings to be issued across the region.

If you’re in the affected area, turn around don’t drown and avoid low water crossings until further notice.

Additionally, a Flood Watch remains in effect until 1PM Sunday.

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden, Maries, Miller and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Dallas and Laclede. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Meramec River at Spur Road, Gladden Creek at County Road 624, Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Salem, Waynesville, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Buffalo, St. Robert, St. James, Licking, Village of Four Seasons, Richland, Lake Ozark, Dixon, Crocker, Laurie, Conway, Doolittle, Eminence, Newburg, Urbana, Bunker, Macks Creek, Morgan, Sunrise Beach, Linn Creek, Edgar Springs, Phillipsburg, Stoutland, Bennett Springs, Climax Springs, Louisburg, Plato, Brumley, Twin Bridges, Lakeside, Devil`s Elbow, Laquey and Roby. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. In Addition...

...The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County. For the Roubidoux Creek...including Waynesville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roubidoux Creek near Waynesville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Bankfull stage is 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to fall to 12.9 feet this afternoon, then fall to 6.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall to 2.6 feet early Wednesday morning and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 01/11/2020. AND

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. Gasconade River at Hazelgreen affecting Laclede County. Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Gasconade River...including Jerome, Hazelgreen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Monday morning at 845 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flood stage. Water at the lower TA 250 Training Ground is three feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 02/25/2001. AND

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. Gasconade River at Hazelgreen affecting Laclede County. Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Gasconade River...including Jerome, Hazelgreen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Monday morning at 845 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gasconade River at Jerome. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, flood waters begin to overflow the left bank at the gage site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.5 feet. - Bankfull stage is 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 6.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 6.7 feet this evening. It will rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.8 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 11/27/1973. AND

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Barton, Cedar, Dade and Polk. In west central Missouri, St. Clair and Vernon. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bolivar, Nevada, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Appleton City, Humansville, Osceola, Lockwood, Golden City, Liberal, Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Fair Play, Weaubleau, Wheatland, Mindenmines, Walker, Schell City, Pittsburg, Polk, Nashville, Montevallo, Bronaugh, Jerico Springs, Lamar Heights, Halfway, Collins, Flemington, Roscoe, Moundville, Richards, Milo, Deerfield, Irwin, Burgess, Vista, Metz and Umber View Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.