Flood Warning In Effect For Portions Of The Lake Area

Numerous rounds of thunderstorms overnight have prompted Flood Warnings to be issued across the region.

If you’re in the affected area, turn around don’t drown and avoid low water crossings until further notice.

Additionally, a Flood Watch remains in effect until 1PM Sunday.

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and
  southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central
  Missouri, Camden, Maries, Miller and Pulaski. In east central
  Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and
  Texas. In southwest Missouri, Dallas and Laclede.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
  and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
  continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
  Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
  passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
    have fallen.
  - This includes the following low water crossings...
    Meramec River at Spur Road, Gladden Creek at County Road 624,
    Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road,
    Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road, Lindley Creek at
    Mathis Road and Big Creek at County Road 390.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Salem, Waynesville, Osage
    Beach, Camdenton, Buffalo, St. Robert, St. James, Licking,
    Village of Four Seasons, Richland, Lake Ozark, Dixon,
    Crocker, Laurie, Conway, Doolittle, Eminence, Newburg,
    Urbana, Bunker, Macks Creek, Morgan, Sunrise Beach, Linn
    Creek, Edgar Springs, Phillipsburg, Stoutland, Bennett
    Springs, Climax Springs, Louisburg, Plato, Brumley, Twin
    Bridges, Lakeside, Devil`s Elbow, Laquey and Roby.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.



In Addition...


...The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

  Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County.

For the Roubidoux Creek...including Waynesville...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Roubidoux Creek near Waynesville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
  - Bankfull stage is 7.0 feet.
  - Forecast...The river will rise to fall to 12.9 feet this
    afternoon, then fall to 6.3 feet just after midnight tonight.
    It will fall to 2.6 feet early Wednesday morning and remain
    below flood stage.
  - Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
  - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
    13.0 feet on 01/11/2020.

AND


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

Monday morning at 845 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Piney  below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flood stage. Water at the lower
  TA 250 Training Ground is three feet deep.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.4 feet.
  - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
  - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
    late this evening to a crest of 14.6 feet early tomorrow
    afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday
    morning.
  - Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
  - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
    14.6 feet on 02/25/2001.

AND


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Gasconade River at Jerome.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, flood waters begin to overflow the left
  bank at the gage site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.5 feet.
  - Bankfull stage is 15.0 feet.
  - Forecast...The river will rise to 6.8 feet this afternoon. It
    will then fall to 6.7 feet this evening. It will rise above
    flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.8 feet Tuesday
    evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
    afternoon.
  - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
  - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
    18.7 feet on 11/27/1973.

AND


FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri,
  including the following counties, in central Missouri, Hickory. In
  southwest Missouri, Barton, Cedar, Dade and Polk. In west central
  Missouri, St. Clair and Vernon.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
  and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area.
    Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Bolivar, Nevada, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Appleton
    City, Humansville, Osceola, Lockwood, Golden City, Liberal,
    Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Fair Play, Weaubleau,
    Wheatland, Mindenmines, Walker, Schell City, Pittsburg, Polk,
    Nashville, Montevallo, Bronaugh, Jerico Springs, Lamar
    Heights, Halfway, Collins, Flemington, Roscoe, Moundville,
    Richards, Milo, Deerfield, Irwin, Burgess, Vista, Metz and
    Umber View Heights.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

