Barnett Man Arrested on Child Porn and Molestation Charges

A 45-year-old Barnett-area man faces child pornography and child molestation charges after being arrested in Morgan County.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges that Stephen Jones had inappropriately touched a child under the age of 14 multiple times…allegations he denies…while, at the same time, admitted to having age-inappropriate images on his phone.

Jones is formally charged with possession of more than 20 images of child porn of persons under the age of 18 and third-degree child molestation with a child under the age of 14.

Jones is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail. He’s expected to be arraigned this week and faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison on the molestation charge and up to 15 years on the possession of child porn charge.