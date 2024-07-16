Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday For Some Lake Areas

A Flood watch is in effect for portions of the Lake Area.

It affects Camden, Laclede, Pulaski, Hickory and Phelps counties through Wednesday Morning.

The National Weather Service says Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight with repeated rounds of storms that may lead to localized areas of 3-5″ of rain.

Here’s more details from the National Weather Service:

…FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, and

southwest Missouri, including the following counties,

Camden, Hickory, Laclede, Phelps and Pulaski.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight.

Repeated rounds of storms may lead to localized areas of 3-5″

of rain.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood