Power Outages Continue Following Storms In The Lake Region

Storms rolling across the Lake Region on Tuesday causing minor damage, trees to be uprooted and a ton of power outages.

According to Ameren, just under 50 now remain without power after trees knocked out a few powerlines along HH and other portions of Lake Ozark and Miller County.

Evergy is also reporting a handful of issues in Warsaw.

As far as our local cooperatives, around 80 people remain without power between Co-Mo, Laclede and Southwest Electric Cooperatives.

For a full check on the current outages, see the outage map in your region below:

