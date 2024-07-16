fbpx

Power Outages Continue Following Storms In The Lake Region

Storms rolling across the Lake Region on Tuesday causing minor damage, trees to be uprooted and a ton of power outages.

According to Ameren, just under 50 now remain without power after trees knocked out a few powerlines along HH and other portions of Lake Ozark and Miller County.

Evergy is also reporting a handful of issues in Warsaw.

As far as our local cooperatives, around 80 people remain without power between Co-Mo, Laclede and Southwest Electric Cooperatives.

 

For a full check on the current outages, see the outage map in your region below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Reporter John Rogger