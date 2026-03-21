Flu Numbers Appear to be Down in the Lake Area and Statewide

There might be a little bit of a break for the lake area and statewide when it comes to the most recent influenza update being reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

In the lake area, another combined 96 new confirmed cases of the flu were reported for the week ending March 14th…86 of those in Benton County. Season-to-date, there have now been more than 1,700 cases.

Statewide, another 3,400 cases were reported for the week with a season-to-date total now topping 113,000.

Flu-related deaths statewide is now up to 172.