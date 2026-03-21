Lake Area Still “Abnormally Dry” According to Most Recent Drought Map

Most of the lake area remains in the “abnormally dry” category according to the most recent drought map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The drought monitor also shows most of the state now in the “abnormally dry” to normal categories while the far northern and far southern parts of the state are still showing areas of moderate-to-severe drought.

There’s still some extreme drought conditions currently showing in the far southern areas of Ripley and Oregon counties in southeast Missouri.