Football Dominating The Weekend Of Sports Events

Championship weekend has arrived at the NFL, the chance to punch your ticket to the Super Bowl.

It starts with the AFC championship game on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots traveling to Denver to take on the Broncos.

Of course, the story here…..Bo Nicks injured last weekend…..That ankle fracture lost for the rest of the season.

That means Jarrett Stidham steps in for his first start of the year.

And it just so happens to come in the AFC title game.

So with that being said, the Patriots on the road, the favorite here by 4 1/2 points.

In the NFC, it’s an NFC West division battle.

It’s the Rams and the Seahawks up in the Great Northwest. Seattle favored by 2 1/2 points.

So though should be a dandy of a game kicking off at 5:30.

College Football News Mizzou looks to be getting some big time transfers in the next couple of days, but they lose 1 on Thursday officially.

Damon Wilson, who became the Tigers best pass rusher this past season, has officially transferred to EU, going down to Miami where he’ll play for the Hurricanes College hoops Mizzou.

They are home, weather permitting against Oklahoma in Columbia tomorrow afternoon.