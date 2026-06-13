Fri. Jun 12th, 2026

 

Guatemalan Facing 15 Years For Illegal Entry & Firearm Possession In Branson

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Friday, June 12th, 2026

A Guatemalan National faces up to 15 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty in federal court to one count each of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Immigrant and Illegal Entry into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 40-year-old Edilberto Gonzalez-Barrera was living in Branson when he shot off the lower end of one of his fingers after a firearm he was cleaning accidentally discharged.

Formal sentencing will be imposed based on advisory guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America by ICE, the ATF and the Branson Police Department.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Friday, June 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony