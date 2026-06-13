Guatemalan Facing 15 Years For Illegal Entry & Firearm Possession In Branson

A Guatemalan National faces up to 15 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty in federal court to one count each of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Immigrant and Illegal Entry into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 40-year-old Edilberto Gonzalez-Barrera was living in Branson when he shot off the lower end of one of his fingers after a firearm he was cleaning accidentally discharged.

Formal sentencing will be imposed based on advisory guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America by ICE, the ATF and the Branson Police Department.