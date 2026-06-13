Cardinals And Royals Fall In Recent Games

Let’s get to baseball for the Cardinals

A 6 game winning streak falls by the boards, but not without a little bit of power to try and keep it close against the Mets on Thursday.

In fact, three home runs by the Redbirds, all left-handed bats Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbar and catcher Jimmy Crooks all go deep, but it’s not enough.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start after pitching very well out of the bullpen goes just four and a third allowed.

Three runs, seven hits allowed.

A couple of long balls, but still the successful series for the Redbirds in New York, taking two and three and they are 8 games above the 500 mark.

Meanwhile, the Royals they lose at home to the Texas Rangers 4:00 to 2:00 was the final score in KC Michael Waka 7 innings give up four runs on nine hits is the tough luck loser was able to keep his team in the ball game.

Royals ultimately with just six hits, only one of those four extra bases.

Royals currently 13 games below the 500 mark.