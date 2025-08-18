Football News: Chiefs Fall In Second Pre-Season Game – Mizzou Practices In Mock Game

Well when you don’t play Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelsey plus other starters shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Chiefs lose their second pre season game, this time to the Seattle Seahawks.

33 to 16 was the final on Friday night.

Other Chief starters out of the lineup as well as the team falls to 0-2 in exhibition play.

The regular season still a couple of weeks away from beginning

In College Football:

The Mizzou Tigers held an impromptu scrimmage Saturday in Saint Louis, a Mock Rd. game.

Since the Tigers won’t play away from Furrow Field until the month of October, coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters that expect some of those alterations made on the offensive line this past week to stick, including Kaden Green at left tackle