Highway Patrol To Host Career Expo In September

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a few good men and women looking for employment to be part of the patrol’s upcoming career expo.

The expo is set for Thursday, September 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the highway patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City.

Representatives from several divisions…such as the aircraft division and bomb squad, the crime lab, the gaming division and the dive team…will be on hand for the expo.

Employment with the highway patrol includes a comprehensive benefits package.

More information about the career expo can be found below:

EMPHASIS: Missouri State Highway Patrol Invites Job Seekers to Career Expo

Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites those interested in exploring employment with the Patrol to attend a career expo. In addition to the position of trooper, the Patrol workforce includes over 60 civilian career paths. Divisions with current openings will have representatives available to answer questions about positions and projects, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work for the Patrol. Currently, there is a wide variety of job opportunities located throughout the state.

What: MSHP Career Expo

When: September 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: MSHP Law Enforcement Academy, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO

Who: Representatives from the following divisions will be available to answer questions about employment opportunities:

Aircraft Division

Bomb Squad

Budget & Procurement Division

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division

Communications Division

Crime Laboratory Division

Criminal Justice Information Services Division

Dive Team

Driver & Vehicle Safety Division

Fleet & Facilities Division

Gaming Division

Human Resources Division

Missouri Information Analysis Center

Recruiting & Community Outreach Division

Water Patrol Division

The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers an excellent benefits package, which includes medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; retirement and savings (MoDOT & Patrol Employees’ Retirement System (MPERS), deferred compensation, and cafeteria plan); leave (vacation, sick, 13 paid holidays, and more); and flexible work schedules. Some positions also offer a teleworking option.

For more information contact: Captain Danielle Heil, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 526-7106 x1021 or Corporal Robert “Mike” Malone, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, at (573) 508-9804.

Explore the opportunities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 25, 2025. Find your future and make a difference.

MSHP is an EEO Employer M/F