Former Morgan County Jailer Charged with Having Sexual Relations with an Inmate

A now former jailer with the Morgan County Adult Detention Center is being charged with having sexual relations with an inmate.

A probable cause statement alleges that 34-year-old Ashley Nichole Jacobson would frequent a section of the jail out of camera view for extended periods of time to physically engage in kissing and, at least on one occasion, to have intercourse with the unnamed inmate.

It’s further alleged that plans between Jacobson and the inmate were for them to get married and for him to adopt her child.

Jacobson, who had worked at the jail from April 1st of this year until September 30th when she was terminated, is formally charged with Sexual Conduct In The Course of Public Duty…a class-E felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jacobson’s bond was set at $25,000.