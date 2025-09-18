Four Vehicle Chain Reaction Accident on Highway-52 Near Eldon Sends Two People to the Emergency Room

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a four-vehicle chain reaction accident shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning on westbound highway-52 near Admire Road just outside of Eldon in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a 69-year-old man from Stover, a 67-year-old man from Centerville, Iowa, and a 56-year-old woman from Eugene were stopped in traffic waiting for another vehicle to turn.

A fourth vehicle, a pick-up driven by a 38-year-old man from Eugene, started to skid striking one of the stopped vehicles from behind starting the chain reaction.

Seriously injured and flown to University Hospital was the man from Stover who was in the car hit by the pickup while the Centerville man, in the middle car, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.