Fuel Leak Contained at Lake Area Bar and Grill Over the Weekend

A fuel leak from a passenger vehicle is being blamed for a little unwelcome excitement over the weekend at a lake area bar and grill.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the call to Coconuts was received on Saturday and the minor leak was quickly contained to a small area which was blocked off until material applied to the affected area could be cleaned up.

Management took precautionary measures by evacuating employees and patrons from the area before help arrived while the rest of the restaurant remained open for business.

The incident was described as low-risk and there were no safety concerns to the public.