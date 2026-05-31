Hot Weather Law Starts on Monday (June 1)

The Hot Weather Law is officially begins (June 1) across Missouri.

The Public Service Commission says the law was created to protect residential customers of investor-owned utilities from having their electric or natural gas service disconnected due to non-payment when electricity or natural gas is used as the source of cooling or to operate the only cooling equipment at the residence.

A change to the law passed in 2025 expanded the forecast protection period from 24 hours to 72 hours prohibiting regulated utility companies from disconnecting service if the National Weather Service local forecast between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. predicts that the temperature will rise above 95 degrees Fahrenheit or the heat index will rise above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

The law also prohibits disconnections on days when utility personnel are unavailable to reconnect service and will remain in effect through the end of September.