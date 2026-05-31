MO Highway Patrol Releases Further Information Following Trooper’s Death

The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says the trooper who died after being shot last week in Callaway County was an apparent suicide.

The call was received just before 3:00 last Thursday to the area of County Road 395 east of U.S. 63 with the preliminary investigation determining that Corporal Gary T. Daniels died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The highway patrol also says that it remains an ongoing investigation and urges anyone suffering from mental health issues, substance use or having thoughts of suicide to reach out.

9-8-8 is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and available by calling or texting or chatting. The services are free, available 24/7 and are kept confidential.