Two Individuals and a Dog Rescued in Swift Water Operation in Camden County

A report of two individuals and a dog trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters at the Fiery Fork Conservation Area comes to an end with a joint-effort of first responders successfully rescuing the victims with no reported injuries.

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received shortly after 10:00 Sunday night and, upon arrival, the victims were quickly located.

A swift water rescue operation was implemented with personnel stationed downstream while rescuers entered the water upstream to reach the victims.

Also responding were personnel from the highway patrol which launched a rescue boat along with the Coffman Bend Fire Association, Mercy Ambulance, and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.