Gov. Kehoe Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Expected Winter Storm

With the winter storm expected, Governor Mike Kehoe has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.

“The next couple of days, our state is facing a significant weather event, and when the weather event is in almost all 114 counties across the state, it’s challenging for our state and your communities to keep our roads clear. Please, if you can stay off the road, let these men and women who know how to get the roads safe for our families do their work.”

Kehoe also says the extreme cold will also complicate efforts for all involved including anyone who may get stuck outside in the weather.

Officials are urging residents and businesses to stay informed, plan ahead and use extreme caution if you do need to head out.

Read more:

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 26-05, declaring a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure to prepare for hazardous winter weather expected to impact the State of Missouri this weekend. The Order also activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

“With hazardous winter weather forecasted for this weekend across much of the state and nation, our focus is on preparedness and coordination,” Governor Kehoe said. “Declaring a State of Emergency allows the state to respond quickly and support local communities as needed, but each of us must do our part. We’re asking Missourians to stay informed, plan ahead, and use extreme caution during this potentially dangerous winter weather event.”

Executive Order 26-05 grants the Adjutant General of the State of Missouri the authority to call and order into active service such portions of the organized militia as he deems necessary to aid Missourians.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, advising that significant snowfall is expected across southern and central parts of the state beginning Friday evening, with the heaviest accumulation expected south of the I-70 corridor. In response, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) began its statewide winter weather protocol on Wednesday and will have crews fully deployed throughout the state. Similarly, the State Emergency Operations Center will be activated to coordinate response efforts for this event.

Motorists are encouraged to postpone travel if possible. If you must travel, use extreme caution and check road conditions before driving to help determine if your trip can be completed safely. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map app can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices here.

Executive Order 26-05 will expire on February 22, 2026. To view the Order, please click here.