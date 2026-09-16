Gov. Kehoe Signs Executive Order Establishing ALPR Safeguards

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed an Executive Order to establish safeguards on the use of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology.

The order, which includes the use of Flock Safety cameras, is aimed at preventing the misuse of personal location data of Missourians while preserving the legitimate use of the technology by law enforcement.

The order includes: requiring most license plate and vehicle data to be permanently deleted within 30 days; prohibiting vendors from selling, sharing or commercializing Missouri-generated data; limiting the use of plate reader technology to legitimate criminal justice and lifesaving purposes; requiring accountability measures to prevent and penalize misuse; and prohibiting the integration of artificial intelligence facial recognition technology with the plate reader systems.

Local agencies are also being encouraged to voluntarily commit to the best practices as outlined in the Executive Order.