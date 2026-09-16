Gov. Kehoe to Lead Missouri Delegation on Trade Mission to Italy

With Italy being considered a key trade partner with Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe will a lead a delegation on an economic development trade mission to promote the state as a prime destination for global business investment and expansion.

Kehoe says the trade mission is just one of many ways to aggressively help Missouri businesses reach new markets and grow jobs and opportunities for Missourians back home.

The Governor and Mrs. Kehoe will be joined on the trip departing on Thursday by representatives from the Departments of Economic Development and Agriculture, the Hawthorn Foundation and Missouri Partnership, as well as State Senator Jamie Burger and State Representative Doyle Justus.

In 2025 alone, $219 million in Missouri-made exports were sent to Italy while nearly $460 million worth of goods were imported from Italy to Missouri.