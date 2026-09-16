Groundbreaking for Aldi’s Store in Camdenton

Ground has been broken and excavation officially underway to bring an Aldi’s to Camdenton.

Mayor John McNabb and City Administrator Jeff Hooker, along with others from the city, were joined by representatives from Camdenton Investments, Emery Sapp and Sons, and Heritage Bank for the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The 20,000 square foot grocery store will be located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 54 and Jack Crowell Road across from Culver’s.

Construction is expected to continue through 2027 with the store opening its doors in the Fall of 2027.