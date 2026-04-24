Gov. Kehoe Signs Four More Bills into Law

Four new laws are in the books in Missouri after Governor Mike Kehoe, on Thursday, signed the pieces of legislation during a bill signing ceremony in the State Capitol.

Among them…Kehoe signed a bill providing protections against discrimination and antisemitism in public schools and public postsecondary educational institutions.

Kehoe also signed a bill creating provisions relating to cannabis and establishing the Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act.

Another bill modified provisions relating to the governance and funding of the St. Louis City and County convention and sports complex authorities.

And the fourth bill, now a law, revises statutory provisions under the Division of Finance by creating a new fund for depositing moneys collected from consumer credit licensing fees.