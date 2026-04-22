Predatory Legal Bill Package Sent to Governor

A legislative package to protect Missouri small businesses and nonprofits from what’s being called predatory legal “shakedowns” has been Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed out of the Senate and sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

Lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti had filed House Bill 2056 to take aim at “sue and settle” practices that target business owners for technical website issues. The bill eventually was rolled into a larger bill package which was unanimously approved in the state Senate.

The “Act Against Abusive Website Access Litigation” provides businesses with a 90-day window to fix website technical issues in good faith while targeting groups that pressure small businesses into quick cash payouts instead of fixing accessibility problems and, if a lawsuit is found to be in bad faith, would allow courts to award attorney’s fees and limited damage to the business being sued.

The legislative package also allows the Missouri Attorney General to issue guidance and clarify when a legal claim crosses the line into abuse.