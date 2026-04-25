An Olathe, Kansas, teenager is seriously hurt when he was partially ejected from an ATV-Four-wheeler which overturned late Friday night along a private drive off Sunset Shores Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says a 15-year-old from Cli9max Springs was driving the vehicle when he attempted a U-turn sending the vehicle onto its side. He was uninjured.

The 18-year-old passenger, however, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Neither of the two had been wearing a helmet at the time.