Sat. Apr 25th, 2026

 

Olathe, KS, Teen Seriously Hurt in ATV Accident

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Saturday, April 25th, 2026

An Olathe, Kansas, teenager is seriously hurt when he was partially ejected from an ATV-Four-wheeler which overturned late Friday night along a private drive off Sunset Shores Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says a 15-year-old from Cli9max Springs was driving the vehicle when he attempted a U-turn sending the vehicle onto its side. He was uninjured.

The 18-year-old passenger, however, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Neither of the two had been wearing a helmet at the time.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Saturday, April 25th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony