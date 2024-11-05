Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Activating the State Emergency Operations Plan

Missouri Governor — Michael L. Parson

Office of Communications

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 5, 2024

Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 24-14 Activating State Emergency Operations Plan in Response to Flooding and Severe Weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-14 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to flooding and severe weather. Parts of Missouri have already sustained flood and storm damage with additional impacts expected as river levels begin to crest and floodwaters recede.

“With several areas of Missouri already impacted by this week’s storms and heavy rainfall, we want to ensure state resources are available should further disruptions or damage occur,” Governor Parson said. “This action enables the state to be better prepared and ready to assist our communities with response and recovery. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, use extra caution on the roads, and never drive into floodwaters.”

Executive Order 24-14 will expire on December 5, 2024, unless otherwise terminated or extended.