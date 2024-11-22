fbpx

Fri. Nov 22nd, 2024

 

Governor Elect Kehoe & LG Elect Wasinger Start Making Cabinet Picks

Thursday, November 21st, 2024

Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe and Lieutenant Governor-elect David Wasinger continue shaping up their future offices by announcing various appointments.

Ken Zellers was appointed by Kehoe to fill the position of Commissioner of the Missouri Office of Administration while Dan Haug will continue to serve as State Budget Director.

In the meantime, appointed to serve in the Lt. Governor’s office as Chief of Staff was Katie Ashcroft.

The positions are effective when Kehoe and Wasinger officially step into their respective offices after the first of the year.

Reporter Mike Anthony