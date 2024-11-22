Governor Elect Kehoe & LG Elect Wasinger Start Making Cabinet Picks

Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe and Lieutenant Governor-elect David Wasinger continue shaping up their future offices by announcing various appointments.

Ken Zellers was appointed by Kehoe to fill the position of Commissioner of the Missouri Office of Administration while Dan Haug will continue to serve as State Budget Director.

In the meantime, appointed to serve in the Lt. Governor’s office as Chief of Staff was Katie Ashcroft.

The positions are effective when Kehoe and Wasinger officially step into their respective offices after the first of the year.