Area Fire Districts Caution Hunters About Campfires During These Dry Conditions

The forecast for the next week may be ideal to do some deer hunting but, at the same time, lake area fire departments and districts are keeping a close eye on that weather and the potential for what could be a busy time.

That’s according to Southwest Camden County Fire Chief Mike Hufferd who urges caution if your deer hunting plans include a campfire.

“That’s a concern, you know, as long as they contain the fire and make sure it’s out before they hit the woods to go hunting. Because we have in the past have had quite some fires get out and burn campers and stuff at a campsite because the fire wasn’t extinguished well enough for they left to go hunting.”

The current forecast in the lake area is calling for dry, windy conditions with low relative humidity levels combining for high fire danger until we can get some more rain which is not expected to happen through at least next Tuesday.