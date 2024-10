The Gravois Fire District reports 27 calls for the week ending this past Saturday.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says all but three were for medical emergencies. The other three involved two traffic accidents and the call over the weekend to assist on the water-rescue-recovery effort at the 45-mile marker after a 42-year-old woman jumped from a moving boat and drowned.

With the 27 calls, Gravois Fire personnel have now responded year-to-date to 1,185 calls for service.