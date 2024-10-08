All Eyes On Southwest Florida As Hurricane Milton Arrives Soon

With many in the southeast still reeling from Hurricane Helene, much of the country is keeping an eye on Florida again with Milton bearing down on the west coast.

But just how bad will this one be…?

Weatherology’s Cara Foster says, judging by the storm’s current tracking and the configuration of the Florida peninsula, it’s a case of preparing for the worst and hoping for something not quite as bad.

“Even if you go inland, you’re still going to be hitting like hurricane force winds. The rainfall amounts are going to be still crazy in certain areas as well. So no matter what the, the, I’d say probably about 60% of the state is going to be affected by this catastrophically. So it’s going to be a very scary system.”

Milton is expected to slam into the gulf coast of Florida with Tampa its likely main target sometime Wednesday.

You can follow along with numerous Youtubers who will be providing coverage of the Hurricane, including Ryan Hall Y’all, Max Velocity or Mike’s Weather Page.