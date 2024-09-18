Gravois Fire Sees Another Week With Nearly 40 Calls For Service

Another busy but fairly routine week for the Gravois Fire District with another 38 calls for the week ending this past Saturday.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says 27 of the 38 calls were for medical emergencies.

Four other calls were for traffic accidents, two calls for smoke and odor investigations, two calls for alarms sounding and one each for an animal rescue and a natural cover fire.

All totaled for the year so far, Gravois Fire personnel have responded to 1,118 calls for service.