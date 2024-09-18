Lake Ozark Fire Handles Brush Fire Before It Spreads To Nearby Structure

Lake Ozark Fire personnel respond to a reported natural cover fire with a nearby structure potentially in the way.

Chief Marc Carr says the call to the 60-block of Cat Rock Road was received around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, a good sized brush and rubbish pile was well involved. A brush truck and a couple tankers were used to supply water to put the fire out.

The property owner suffered minor burns while trying to put the fire out himself before calling for help.

The exact cause of the fire was unknown.