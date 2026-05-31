Ha Ha Tonka Road at West Highway-54 Junction to Close for About 3 Weeks

The City of Camdenton is giving motorists who normally use Ha Ha Tonka Road at the West Highway-54 junction that they will need to find an alternate route for the next weeks.

City Hall says the road will be closed starting on Wednesday of this week to allow Capital Paving to come in and do its thing for the work which should take about three weeks to wrap up.

Suggested alternate routes include Morgan Street or Illinois Street Southeast.

Any questions about the work are being directed to MoDOT.