Several Family Pets Perish in Gravois Area House Fire

The cause of a house fire on Mini Farm Drive in Morgan County is officially considered to be undetermined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the call reporting light smoke in the basement and on the first floor of the house was received shortly after 4:00 Sunday morning.

Interior conditions were described as “challenging” forcing the blaze to initially be attacked through a basement window and taking an hour to bring under control.

All occupants were out of the house and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. However, several family pets were unable to escape and perished.

Mutual aid was provided by the Versailles Rural, Stover and Sunrise Beach districts along with the Mid-MO Ambulance District and Co-MO Electric.