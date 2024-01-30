Hallsville Man Faces Felony Drug Charges Following Camden County Traffic Stop

A Hallsville man faces felony drug charges after what started as a routine traffic stop in Camden County.

The probable cause statement indicates that 40-year-old John Alexander was observed driving a vehicle on Horseshoe Bend Parkway ten miles per hour under the speed limit and with license plate lights that were not working.

It’s also alleged that, during the stop, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car with the subsequent search uncovering a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, two bags of a crystal-like substance which field tested for methamphetamine and two pills which were believed to be oxycodone and possibly fentanyl.

Alexander, who is also on federal probation for an undisclosed reason, was taken to the Camden County Jail and has since been formally charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $150,000.