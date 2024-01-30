Accident In Miller County Sends Two To The ER

A two-car accident on eastbound-42 at Route-134 in Miller County sends three people with injuries to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 2:00 Monday afternoon when the car driven on 1-34 by 38-year-old Shana Dunn, of Rolla, failed to yield to the car driven on 42 by 72-year-old August Johns, of Richland.

Both drivers along with Johns’ wife, 79-year-old Juanita Johns, suffered minor injuries and were taken to lake Regional.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.