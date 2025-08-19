Hardwick Says Sustainable Ozarks Partnership Fights For Freedom & Helps Local Businesses

Protecting the mission at Fort Leonard Wood and seeking new opportunities for growth and force structure were the two main topics of discussion at the recent annual meeting of the Sustainable Ozark Partnership.

“Our goal is to enable the war fighters who defend our nation. If we’re successful in supporting the defense missions in Missouri, that in turn will help our area prosper and our local families and businesses to be successful,” says Republican Representative Bill Hardwick, of Dixon.

He says that the partnership is just a beginning which needs to constantly evolve to remain effective, “I feel positive about the unified effort we have and the winds for our area that we have achieved. Still, I definitely think we need to stay focused because the national climate and international environment are in a constant state of change.”

Congressman Mark Alford and Governor Mike Kehoe were also on hand for the annual meeting while senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt provided video messages affirming their support for the partnership.