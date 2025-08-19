MODOT Set To Work On Numerous Laclede County Routes + HWY 54

Not only are the school buses rolling again but motorists are also being given a heads up by MoDOT about work crews being out and about taking care of several projects around the lake area and the region.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says one focus of the work is shifting down to the south in several areas of Laclede County.

“We are actively seal coating multiple routes across the area this week. Laclede N, I-44 Outer Rd. outside of Conway, Laclede V, Laclede OO, Laclede K, Laclede AD.”

Roeger goes on to say that some finishing touches along 54, including cross-overs, are also planned for the week with striping operations to follow.

More information about any of the projects can be found on MoDOT’s website.