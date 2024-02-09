Health Professionals Say Second Surge Of Flu Is Hitting The Nation

Health professionals are warning of a second surge of flu activity in the nation.

Stay home if you’re sick, says Vanderbilt University professor Dr. William Schaffner… “Don’t go to work. Don’t go to school. Don’t be a dreaded spreader.”

The CDC says at least 20 million people have gotten the flu since October, and Schaffner says people going to crowded indoor venues should wear masks.

The comments come just after a number of school districts across the country have started asking students to come in even if they are sick, so long as they don’t have a fever, mainly due to poor attendance and testing issues.

People who are older or have chronic medical conditions are even more at risk.