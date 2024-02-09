Missouri Senate Looking At Bills For Students In Public Schools

The Missouri Senate Select Committee on Empowering Missouri Parents and Children holds its inaugural hearing.

Committee chair Senator Curtis Trent of Battlefield sponsors Senate Bill 1051.

He says this proposal seeks to allow the enrollment of nonresident students in public school districts….

“To provide more opportunities for parents and students to have an educational opportunity that best fits their needs.”

The panel also heard Senate Bill 1081.

Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City is the sponsor.

She tells the committee her legislation would require public schools to develop cardiac emergency response plans.

“Often the last thing anyone is thinking about is the possibility that someone will have a sudden cardiac arrest emergency. However, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for student athletes.”

Committee action has not yet been taken on either of these bills.