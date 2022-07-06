News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Heat Warning Continues Across The Ozarks – Health Officials Are Concerned

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 5, 2022 , , , ,

A Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service says the heat index values could hit 110 at their highest point.

Residents should be prepared if planning to be outside for a long period of time.

Health officials caution that heat stroke can happen fast and sometimes can be misunderstood as simple exhaustion.

It’s recommended that you take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water and contact 911 if you feel symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The warning is set to expire on Midnight Thursday.

 

****More info:

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
  110.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
  the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
  working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

