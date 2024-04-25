fbpx

Trial Date For Lebanon Man Accused Of Promoting Child Porn Set For October

A trial has been put on the docket for a Lebanon man accused of promoting child pornography.

49-year-old Peter Duane Walters is formally charged with first-degree promoting child porn, a class-B felony, along with two counts of possessing videos of child porn.

The charges date back to an investigation that was conducted by the highway patrol in September, 2023, when a search warrant executed at a Lebanon address allegedly uncovered electronics containing images of a 10-14 year old female child engaged with an adult male.

A trial for Walters, who’s currently being held in the Camden County Jail, had been scheduled for mid-May but cancelled.

The new trial date for Walters is now set to begin on October 15th.

Reporter Mike Anthony